Argument between landlord and tenant leads to shooting in northwest San Antonio neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO — One person has died after a shooting in a northwest-side neighborhood.
The shooting happened before 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the 10000 block of Silver Park. That's near Braun and Northwest 1604.
The San Antonio Police Department spoke to KENS 5 around 4:15 p.m. They said a homicide investigation is taking place, so details are limited.
However, they did confirm that an argument between a landlord and a tenant led to the shooting. They did not say who was killed. But, it is confirmed that the person who died was a 37-year-old man.
Authorities said there is no danger to the neighborhood and one person was detained for questioning. The gun has been recovered by police and no one else was inside the home.