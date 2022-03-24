One person dead following crash in northeast San Antonio

Police said when they arrived, they found the car had rolled over, and was on fire.

One person is dead as a result of a crash on the city's northeast side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened before 3 a.m. on Thursday on Interstate 35 near Rittiman Road and 410.

Police said when they arrived, they found the car had rolled over, and was on fire.

Crews with the San Antonio Fire Department were able to extinguish the flames.

At this time, authorities say it's unclear what caused the crash. They are also working to identify the victim.

That portion of the highway was shut down for about three hours. As of 6 a.m., authorities say the delay could last another hour.