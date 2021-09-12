One person dead after shooting, police say

Police said two men got into an argument in the apartment complex when one of them shot the other.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was shot and killed during an argument Saturday night, according to police.

Just before 9 p.m. the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a shooting at the Pecan Valley Golf Apartments located at the 3400 block of E. Southcross Boulevard, police said.

Police said two men got into an argument in the apartment complex when one of them was shot.

The suspect told police that the victim was reaching for a weapon when he pulled out his gun and shot him. Multiple shots were fired but police say it's unclear how many struck the victim.

The victim was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition but later pronounced dead. Police did not say if a weapon was found on the victim.