SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed after being run over by a VIA bus Monday afternoon, according to VIA Metropolitan Transit.

Just after 1:30 p.m., a VIA bus was leaving the bus stop at Commerce Street and Walter Street when a person began to chase the bus and tap on its side, officials said.

The person slipped while running and fell under the bus's rear tires.

The San Antonio Police Department said the victim was dead as a result of the incident.