One person burned in house fire on the south side

The fire started at a home on East Dickson, near South Flores and Southwest Military Drive around 9 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was injured in a house fire on the south side Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Fire crews say an officer found a woman in the backyard of the house with burns to her face. She was transported to SAMMC, which specializes in burn-related injuries.

The cause of the fire and an estimation of damages are not known yet, fire crews said.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for updates.

