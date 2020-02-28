SAN ANTONIO — One person has been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound following an incident on the south side this morning, according to an official with SAPD.

Officers were called out to a Subway restaurant in the 11600 block of SE Loop 410 around 8 a.m. for a shooting in progress.

At the scene, officers found a woman in her 40s with gunshot wounds.

There are no active witnesses, however, those who own businesses in the area have been cooperating with investigators and sharing what they know about the victim, according to a spokesperson with SAPD.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

The location will be closed for evidence gathering for the next couple of hours.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition and is in surgery at this time, per an SAPD spokesperson.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more information.