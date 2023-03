Police say there are no suspects in custody.

SAN ANTONIO — One man is dead after a shooting on the northwest side Thursday night, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred at the 5900 block of Gibbs Sprawl Road around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say a vehicle came to a stop-light intersection when shots were fired into the vehicle killing one man.

Police say there are no suspects in custody.