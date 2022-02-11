One man dead after altercation on the northeast side, officials say

The two men were working on renovations at an apartment complex when they got into an altercation. One of the men is dead and the other is in custody.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment on the northeast side Friday morning.

Around 7 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Nacogdoches for reports of a dead body.

Two contractors were doing renovation work on a nearby apartment complex when they got into some sort of altercation leaving one of the men dead. When officers arrived, they found a dead man inside of an apartment. Police said the suspect was found nearby and was detained.

Police said they do not know what specifically led to the death, but they are investigating.