SAN ANTONIO — A man was hit and killed by a train near downtown San Antonio Tuesday afternoon.

The train's conductor told investigators with the San Antonio Police Department that he saw a man walking along the eastbound tracks near Presa and Conrad around 1 p.m.

Police said the conductor tried to alert the man by sounding a siren and the train's horn several times, but he would not move. The train then deployed its emergency brakes, but was unable to stop in time.

Investigators have not identified the man killed in the crash but said he was a Hispanic male in his 60's. Emergency crews pronounced the man dead upon arrival.

Police warn that the area will remain closed for some time as investigators clean up the scene and say that anyone heading to Southtown should find an alternative route.

