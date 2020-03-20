SAN ANTONIO — A shooting victim was found dead in a southside motel room Friday morning, according to an official with the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were called out to a motel in the 600 block of E Bonner Avenue for a shooting in progress around 3 a.m.

At the motel, officers found a 46-year-old victim with gunshot wounds, dead inside of a motel room.

Police say the shooting was likely self-defense. The person who called 911 is in police custody for questioning.

No further information is available at this time.