One killed in crash along 281 Tuesday night

Southbound lanes of 281 were shut down for several hours as a result of the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead following a crash along 281 Tuesday night.

BCSO and BCFD were called out to a crash in the 24500 block of US 281 S around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Information regarding the crash is limited, but authorities at the scene did confirm that one person was pronounced dead at the scene which involved a car and a pedestrian.

According to preliminary information from BCSO, a pedestrian in his 50s was hit by a car; the car then fled the scene.