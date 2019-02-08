MARION, Texas — One person was killed in a train crash on FM 78 Friday just east of Marion in Guadalupe County.

Authorities say a man in a black pickup truck was driving across the tracks when the passenger train crashed into him.

Police say there are no barricades or arms in the area because it connects to a private driveway.

A spokesperson with Amtrak told KENS 5 that 116 passengers were on board; none of the passengers were injured, according to the spokesperson.

The train was heading from Los Angeles to New Orleans through San Antonio.