One injured when wrong-way driver suspected of DWI crashes near downtown

Police say the victim is fortunate she was driving alone because the damage to the passenger side of her vehicle is substantial.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was injured when a wrong-way driver suspected of driving while intoxicated crashed into her car on 281 near downtown.

It happened on 281 near the Broadway exit around 3:18 a.m. early Monday morning.

Police had received calls for a wrong-way driver heading south on 281 and within a few minutes, at around 3:21 a.m., the wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle.

Officials say the 25-year-old man driving a black car hit a 40-year-old woman, causing injury.

An sergeant on the scene says the victim is fortunate she didn't have a passenger because the damage to the passenger side of her car was substantial. She was taken to BAMC in stable condition as a precaution.

The driver, who was suspected of DWI, was moved to a quiet location away from the accident to conduct a field sobriety test.

Police say he failed the test and was arrested for DWI.

