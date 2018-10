SAN ANTONIO — A fast-moving fire devoured part of a mobile home park, leaving one woman injured.

It happened around 4:30 Wednesday morning at the San Pedro Mobile Home Park.

As firefighters were trying to put it out, others went door-to-door evacuating the neighbors.

Crews got the fire out, but not before it caused a considerable amount of damage. At this time, the estimate of damage caused is not known.

