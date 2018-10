SAN ANTONIO ā€” One person was transported to the hospital after an SUV crashed into Carlos Coon Elementary on the city's west side early Tuesday morning.

Eight SAFD units are at the scene in the 3100 block of Timber View Drive.

Really nasty accident at Carlos Coon Elementary School. Police actively investigating but what I can see from where Iā€™m standing is a SUV hit the school building. One person has been transported to the hospital #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/2nCOkcPcY6 ā€” Charlie Cooper (@CharlieKENS5) October 2, 2018

SAPD is investigating.

