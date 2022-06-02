One injured after being shot while changing tire

Police said the victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition. The suspect drove off in a beige sedan.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was injured after he was shot while changing a tire with a woman Sunday morning, police say.

Just after 3:00 a.m. the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to WW White and Southcross Blvd for a shooting.

Police said a man and woman were changing a tire in a parking lot when a vehicle pulled up and started shooting. The man was shot twice, but is expected to be okay, police say.

The woman said she knows who the suspect is that shot at them, but police say she isn't cooperating. They suspect the shooter was jealous that the victim and woman were hanging out.