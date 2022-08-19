One injured after being hit by car

Officials say the driver told them she didn't see the pedestrian because he had on all dark clothing.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a driver who said she didn't see him, police say.

It happened in the 11700 block of Blanco Road Thursday night. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the scene and found a man in the middle of the road. That man was taken to North Central Baptist in stable condition.