SWAT team called to assist after guns found in rural southeast Bexar County; one in custody

SAN ANTONIO — One person is in custody after guns were found in rural southeast Bexar County.

When our KENS 5 crews arrived around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, it was a very active scene with several law enforcement agencies present. The incident happened on a private property on Southton Road.

KENS 5 filmed exclusive video of the Bexar County SWAT team driving in to assist. Authorities have not provided any background about the suspect.

However, authorities said they had called for "tactical support for the DEA." An out of state warrant out of Blanco County was issued for the unidentified suspect, but the charges were not reported.