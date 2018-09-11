SAN ANTONIO — Officials with Joint Base San Antonio confirmed one person has been detained, and another remains at large following a security incident, and two lockdowns at the base Friday morning

According to JBSA Fort Sam Houston officials, the base went into lockdown around 4 a.m. after a vehicle with two occupants ran the Schofield gate.

Security Forces personnel reportedly pursued the vehicle. The two occupants eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The first lockdown was lifted just before 7 a.m. Friday morning, according to a text alert from JBSA Ft. Sam Houston.

A second lockdown was reported to KENS 5 around 9 a.m. by multiple people at the post.

A text sent to a civilian at Randolph Air Force Base after the first lockdown read, “Fort Sam Houston. Lockdown, Lockdown, Lockdown. Due to security incident. Report suspicious activity to Security Forces.” The text was sent around 5:30 a.m.

"The San Antonio Police Department and Security Forces are currently working together on the situation. Security Forces are taking every measure to ensure the safety of our service members, their families and civilian employees," a statement from JBSA sent to KENS 5 read.

#JBSAalert for JBSA-Fort Sam Houston. Additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/cfRbxfLt3P — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) November 9, 2018

JBSA Fort Sam Houston officials reported that the second lockdown was lifted around 10:30 a.m.

