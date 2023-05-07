One dead, two injured after shooting on DART train, police say

The shooting happened on a Green Line train near Hatcher Station in Dallas.

DALLAS — One person has died and two others were injured in a shooting onboard a DART train on Sunday afternoon, police said.

DART police said they responded around 4:30 p.m. to a shooting that happened on a Green Line train near Hatcher Station in Dallas. The station is located near Highway 352 and Elsie Faye Heggins Street.

According to police, the shooting appeared to have stemmed from an argument between people.

Two people, one of them a bystander, were transported to a hospital, police said. Another bystander was injured but was treated at the scene.

Police said the initial victim later died at the hospital. The bystander's condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made as the suspect remains at large, police said.