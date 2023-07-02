One dead, two hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in western Bexar County

According to authorities, witnesses said that a black Camaro hit a phone pole at a high rate of speed and two men were ejected while another was trapped inside.

SAN ANTONIO — One man died and two others were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in western Bexar County on Sunday, authorities said.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. on Talley Road, west of SeaWorld. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, witnesses said that a black Camaro hit a phone pole at a high rate of speed and two men were ejected while another was trapped inside.

One of the men who was ejected died, and the two other men were taken to the hospital in unknown condition. All roads leading to the crash site were closed off.

This is a developing story.

