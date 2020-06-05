SAN ANTONIO — One man is dead and two people are in a hospital after being shot outside a house on the east side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. in the 4600 block of Belinda Lee Drive near WW White Road.

Police said they found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, a woman in her mid-20s with a graze to her forehead and a woman in her mid-30s with a graze to her arm.

The man, later identified as Anthony Hardeman, was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center where he later died and the two women were taken to another local hospital in stable condition.

Police said a maroon vehicle was seen speeding away after the shooting. Authorities believe there are multiple suspects involved, but no arrests have been reported.

