DPS trooper kills one, injures another in shooting during Guadalupe County traffic stop

SEGUIN, Texas — A man is dead and another man was injured after being shot by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper during a traffic stop Friday night, officials said.

DPS troopers responded to the Love's Truck stop in Seguin around 7:41 p.m. Friday for reports of a stolen pickup truck.

A DPS trooper and a Guadalupe County Sheriff's deputy arrived on scene. When the trooper got out of his patrol vehicle during the traffic stop, the driver of the pickup truck backed into the deputy's patrol vehicle, officials said.

The trooper then shot the driver and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The passenger of the pickup was also shot and taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center.