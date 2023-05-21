Shooting at Fort Worth apartment complex leaves one boy dead, another injured, police say

Fort Worth ISD confirmed the shooting involved students at Leonard Middle School.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A boy is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Fort Worth apartment complex on Sunday, according to police.

Police in Fort Worth said they responded to the 2900 block of Broadmoor Drive, near the intersection of Cherry Lane and Calmont Avenue, in regards to a shooting.

Officers arrived and found two boys with gunshot wounds in a breezeway, according to police.

One of the victims died at the scene, while the other was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, police said. Their identities have not yet been released.

According to investigators, it's believed that the two victims were together when three suspects approached them. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired at least once at the victims, police said.

Police said the suspects then fled the scene.

Fort Worth ISD confirmed to WFAA that the shooting involved students at Leonard Middle School and that the district sent a letter to parents about counseling services available to students at the school.

Students arrived at Leonard Middle School with a police presence because of the deadly weekend shooting involving their classmates. Sharlyn Lopez, who is in eighth grade, left school early Monday after texting her father.

Sharlyn said there were safety measures in place when she arrived at school Monday. One of the first things she said she noticed was a Fort Worth Police Department SUV parked at the front door.

Fort Worth police greeted students Monday morning who had to go through a security checkpoint before entering the building, according to Lopez.

"They had us outside earlier," Sharlyn Lopez said. "They were going to check us. And well, after we got done with the they, we went to class and they told us that we have to stay in the same class all day and that we couldn't have our phones."

Lopez also said that school officials would not allow students to keep cellphones and that everyone would remain in the same classroom all day instead of rotating as normal to the next period. Lopez texted her father to pick her up from school early like many other parents were doing.

Their last day of school is Thursday, May 26.

Shaleeta Williamson, who has a daughter attending Leonard Middle School, said she is processing what happened over the weekend and how to assure her daughter's safety. Williamson said guns and school violence have been challenging topics for their family.

Williamson said she keeps the lines of communication open with her daughter at all times. After arriving for the school day, her daughter said she didn't feel safe staying at school Monday. Williamson decided to allow her daughter to return home out of concern for her emotional well-being.

"I think she's kind of scared and scared for her safety," Williamson said. "Honestly, I really don't know what to do or to say to her. I mean, it's a hard subject and a hard conversation to have with any child."

Some parents learned about the shooting in a letter from the principal saying Fort Worth ISD is collaborating with the Fort Worth Police Department as they continue an ongoing investigation.

As Fort Worth homicide detectives work non-stop to identify and locate the shooting suspects, officer Tracy Carter said he is urging parents to teach conflict resolution and talk to their children about settling their differences without guns.

“We want our children to grow up to be fathers, mothers, grandparents, aunts and uncles,” Carter said. “I have been through conflict resolution training and it’s helped me, our children can learn from it because what we are seeing is when young people get upset or bothered by something it's easier for them to pick up a weapon or something rather than some to just talking it out."

Further details were not released as the investigation continues.