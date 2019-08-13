SAN ANTONIO — One person was killed Monday night after a shooting was reported in a shopping center on the northeast side, San Antonio fire officials said.

About a dozen police cars and fire trucks responded to a scene at an urgent care facility off Nacogdoches Road near the intersection with O’Connor Road.

San Antonio police confirmed there was a shooting. It’s unclear how many shots were fired or what caused the incident.

KENS 5 has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this breaking story with more details as they become available.

