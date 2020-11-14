The suspect fired a shot at officers, and one officer returned fire, hitting the suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 66-year-old man is dead after he fired a shot at officers during a disturbance overnight. One officer fired back and hit the man, Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said.

Just after 2:30 Saturday morning, officers were called to the 5300 block of Bonham St. regarding a disturbance with a weapon. Officers tried to speak to a male and female at the scene, but officers said it was clear the female was in distress. When officers tried to separate the female from the man, the man pulled a handgun and pointed it at officers, officials said.

The officers tried to retreat but the suspect fired a shot toward the officers, Markle said. One CCPD officer returned fire, hitting the suspect, who then ran back into the house.

The female was able to escape the house and officers sent in a robotic camera to try and make contact with the suspect. Instead, the man was found dead inside the home.

This is an active and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Corpus Christi Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Three Corpus Christi Police Officers have been placed on paid administrative leave at this time in accordance with department practice and policy.

