SAN ANTONIO — A woman is dead and two other people are in critical condition after their vehicle rolled into oncoming traffic on I-37 Sunday morning.

According to police, just before 3 a.m., the driver lost control of his vehicle on I-37 North, rolling into the southbound lanes before crashing into the wall of the overpass near Pecan Valley Drive.

A woman was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Another woman and the man who was driving the car were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police said the driver was speeding and alcohol may have been involved. If the man survives, he could face at least one charge of intoxication manslaughter. Other charges are pending, according to police.

