SAN ANTONIO — A woman is dead, another woman is injured and the driver is in custody after their car rolled into oncoming traffic on I-37 Sunday morning.

According to police, just before 3 a.m., the driver lost control of his orange Nissan Maxima on I-37 North, rolling all the way across the northbound lanes and into the southbound lanes before crashing into the wall of the overpass near Pecan Valley Drive.

A woman was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. She has been identified as 24-year-old Apryl Molina.

Another woman and the man who was driving the car were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police said the driver, 24-year-old Damaso Rafael Cisneros, was speeding and alcohol may have been involved. Cisneros was determined to be intoxicated and placed under arrest for intoxication manslaughter. He has also been charged with intoxication assault. His bond is set at $75,000 for each charge.

