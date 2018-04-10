SAN ANTONIO — The driver of a postal service truck was pronounced dead at the scene after a fiery crash early Thursday morning.

According to police, it happened at about 1:15 a.m. at I-35 and Weidner Road. The man drove off the highway across the access road. The vehicle hit several power poles and an iron fence before going down into an embankment off the road.

The cab flipped upside down and the trailer went over the cab and the cab burst into flames.

The road remained closed for several hours as San Antonio Police, Fire, EMS and the U.S. Postal Service were all at the scene.

© 2018 KENS