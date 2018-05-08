SAN ANTONIO — Officials say one person was fatally shot following a vehicle theft.

The incident began when a vehicle with a gun inside was stolen from a Citgo gas station on O’Connor Road, leading to a chase, police said. A vehicle driven by a Good Samaritan who witnessed the theft then sideswiped the stolen vehicle. The suspect in the stolen vehicle got out and a fight ensued. The suspect fired two shots, hitting a man in the torso with one of the shots.

The suspect then ran into a nearby motel along the I-35 access road near Whirlwind Road and attempted to hide from police.

The victim was taken to SAMMC, where he later died. A name has not been released, but officials said he was a 31-year-old white man. Police said the Good Samaritan who was pursuing the stolen vehicle had a family member in the car with him.

No other people were injured at the scene.

A 23-year-old Hispanic male has been taken into custody and will face murder charges, police said.

Police are reviewing surveillance video. They said this was more than likely a crime of opportunity.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.

