A shooting in the parking lot of The Ridge Shopping Center on the north side left one man dead.

Brandon Cornelius, 25, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, Cornelius and another man were inside their car in the parking lot of The Ridge Shopping Center. Two black males drove up behind the car. One of them got out and walked toward the parked vehicle, opened the door and shot the victim.

Cornelius was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. He died a short time later.

The two suspects fled the scene and are still at large. Police don't have much of a description of the suspects, only that they are tall black males.

The incident is still under investigation.

