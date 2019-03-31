SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed in a house fire on the city's northwest side near Callaghan Road. 29 San Antonio Fire Department units were called out to Postwood Drive on Sunday at around 1 p.m., SAFD Chief Charles Hood said.

Officials said no other people were injured in the structure fire.

Chief Hood said one of the things that made this fire unique was the presence of burglar bars on the inside of the home, making it difficult to rescue the man inside. The home may not have had functioning smoke detectors, officials said.

A chaplain arrived at the scene and was consoling family and neighbors.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the identity of the victim has not been released.