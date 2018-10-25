SAN ANTONIO — A fast-moving fire trapped and killed one person in a home Wednesday night.

Firefighters recovered one body from a multi-structure fire near 1604 and Pleasanton Road. Nearly 20 units fought the fire, which included three structures, one of which was fully engulfed, according to the fire marshal. They say it started in a manufactured home and spread to a vacant home and feed store.

One man got out and was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

A 70-year-old man in a wheelchair was trapped inside and is unaccounted for, but officials could not confirm if that is the person who was found dead.

Investigators with Bexar County arson will remain on the scene until later in the morning on Thursday.

