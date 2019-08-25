SAN ANTONIO — A rear-end accident turned deadly after a man was fatally struck by an oncoming car when he got out to assess the damages to his vehicle, police said.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. Sunday on Highway 90 West near Lackland Airforce Base.

Police said a yellow Mustang was on the shoulder trying to get into a lane when the Mustang was rear-ended by a SUV.

The man in the SUV got out to look at the damage when he was struck by an oncoming red car, police said.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the red vehicle was taken to San Antonio Military Medical center in critical condition, authorities said. The driver of the Mustang was not injured.

Highway 90 westbound lanes were shut down for several hours. No arrests were reported.

