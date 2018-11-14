SAN ANTONIO — A supersonic jet crashed shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday at a military base near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing one pilot and hospitalizing another.

According to a post on Laughlin Air Force Base’s Facebook page, that other victim was taken to Val Verde Regional Medical Center. His condition wasn't specified by officials, and their identities are being withheld until their families are notified, the post states.

The crash involved a T-38 Talon—which the Air Force's website describes as a “twin-engine, high-altitude, supersonic jet trainer used in a variety of roles,” including preparing pilots “for front-line fighter and bomber aircraft."

No other details on the cause of the crash were given, but an investigation is expected.

Laughlin AFB is about 150 miles west of San Antonio, near Del Rio.

