SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s died following a crash along US 281 Friday morning.

According to an official with the San Antonio Police Department, the man hit a concrete barrier along US 281 near the Commerce Street exit just before 2 a.m.

The driver was likely ejected from the car, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Part of the highway was closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.