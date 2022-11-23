One dead, another person injured following wrong-way crash

Police originally got calls about the wrong-way driver shortly before they crashed.

SAN ANTONIO — A wrong-way driver is dead and another driver was taken to the hospital following a head-on collision on 410 near Nacogdoches Wednesday morning, officials say.

Just before 3 a.m. San Antonio Police said they originally received calls about a wrong-way driver on 410 and tried to locate the driver but had a hard time.

Police then got another call saying the driver had crashed into a truck. Officials said the woman who was driving the wrong way was killed in the crash, and the truck driver was taken to the hospital just as a precaution.