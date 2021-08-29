One dead after wrong-way crash, police say

CHPD said they are investigating why the driver was going the wrong way and that it's unclear if intoxication played a role.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead after driving the wrong way and crashing early Sunday morning, police say.

Just after 2:30 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, Castle Hills Police Department and Castle Hills Fire Department responded to a crash at the 1900 Block of NW loop 410 and Honeysuckle Lane.

Police say they found a crash involving three vehicles in the main lanes of the highway when they arrived.

A silver car was driving the wrong way on NW Loop 410 when it hit another pickup truck head-on. A third vehicle tried to avoid the pickup but ended up hitting it as well, CHPD said.

One person in the silver sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.