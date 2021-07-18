One dead after fight led to shooting in Medical Center

Authorities say two men got into some type of altercation in the parking lot of the complex when one of the men pulled a gun and shot the other man in the chest.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after an argument led to a shooting overnight, police say.

Just after 2 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a shooting at the Madison Apartments located in the 2800 block of Babcock Road, police said.

Authorities say two men got into some type of altercation in the parking lot of the complex when one of the men pulled a gun and shot the other man in the chest.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.