SAN ANTONIO — One person died and two people were injured after a major accident on Harry Wurzbach Road Thursday morning.

According to police, a Chevy Tahoe was traveling southbound between Corinne Drive and Byrnes Drive when it crossed over the median and crashed into a Toyota Camry.

The crash was almost head on, and a woman in the Camry died at the scene. Police said she was in her 30s and she was alone in her car.

The two occupants of the Tahoe were taken to the hospital. Police said the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

