One dead after being hit by vehicle following altercation, SAPD says

Police responded to a shooting in progress call just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was found dead after being hit by a vehicle on the northwest side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Around 9:31 a.m. Tuesday, SAPD was dispatched to the 8900 block of Data Point Drive to a shooting in progress.

SAPD said it appeared that two men got into some type of exchange and one of them was hit by a vehicle.

The man who was hit by the vehicle was found dead when police arrived, according to SAPD.