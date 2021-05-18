One dead after being hit by vehicle following altercation, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — One person was found dead after being hit by a vehicle on the northwest side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Around 9:31 a.m. Tuesday, SAPD was dispatched to the 8900 block of Data Point Drive to a shooting in progress.
SAPD said it appeared that two men got into some type of exchange and one of them was hit by a vehicle.
The man who was hit by the vehicle was found dead when police arrived, according to SAPD.
There were no gunshot wound victims at the scene and police said they do not know if shots were actually fired.