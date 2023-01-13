x
One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym

The owner of the truck had a tracking device inside of the truck, so police used their helicopter to find and apprehend the suspect.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. 

Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work. 

SAPD used the Eagle helicopter to follow the truck and found the suspect.

Police took the suspect into custody and he is facing charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

