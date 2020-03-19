SAN ANTONIO — Police and fire crews were called out to a high-speed crash involving a big rig along 410 west near McCullough Road, just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

According to an official with SAPD, upon arrival to the scene, crews learned that the big rig was stuck on a concrete road barrier.

A family member at the scene said that they believe that the slick roads caused the driver to lose control, stating that "once he lost control, it was impossible to regain the wheel."

The family member went on to say that after losing control, the driver slammed into the concrete barrier once, causing damage to both the truck and the wall, and then slammed into the barrier a second time after attempting to regain control of the truck. The second impact forced the wheel over the barrier and caused the truck to become stuck, the driver's family member said.

No word on any injuries at this time.