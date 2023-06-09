Olmos Park police chief resigns

Olmos Park Police Chief Rene Valenciano submitted his resignation on Friday, August 18, and gave two weeks notice.

OLMOS PARK, Texas — The chief of Olmos Park has resigned, the city manager said in a statement Wednesday.

Olmos Park Police Chief Rene Valenciano submitted his resignation on Friday, August 18, and gave two weeks notice. His last day of employment was Tuesday. In his resignation letter, obtained by KENS 5, he did not give a reason for leaving the department.

Olmos Park is a small community in central San Antonio with a population of 2,237 in the most recent cencus.

In a statement Wednesday, Olmos Park City Manager Celia DeLeon said he was not terminated.

