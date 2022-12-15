Olmos Basin dump site continuing to grow

TxDOT is trying to stop illegal dumping near 281.

SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of north side commuters are driving past a growing eyesore on Basse Road just west of Highway 281.

In the Olmos Basin floodplain, across from the golf course, there is a muddled mess of illegal fill.

It's a mangled mess of bricks and blocks, broken concrete and webs of rebar. It is gravel and unidentifiable goop, next to piles of dirt and just plain garbage.

The Texas Department of Transportation has installed temporary no dumping signs on the highway right of way, saying there are penalties for using the space, but the piles appear to keep growing, so KENS 5 reached out to TxDOT to see what they are doing to put a stop to this before it gets worse.

A spokesman says a contractor doing work for the City of Alamo Heights had been using the area as a staging site, but the contractor went out of business. They left their mess behind and then other people showed up and it has turned into a free for all.