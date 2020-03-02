SAN ANTONIO — Most people just see it as just a rundown bar, but Pastor David Cameron sees its potential.

The abandoned building that used to serve spirits on East Mitchell will soon be there to lift them. Cameron is turning it into the new home of Refuge Church.

"I can imagine preaching down here to hundreds of people," Cameron said.

In just two years, Cameron said Refuge Church outgrew its first home on the south side. To grow their ministry, they needed a bigger place. The old bar is just five minutes down the road and gives them enough room to serve a few hundred more people.

"We can turn it into something special," Cameron said. "We've got a heart for this area."

Cameron and his wife bought the bar four months ago. With the help of church volunteers, they've gutted the building. Now it's time to breathe new life in.

"The whole building needs work," Cameron said. "It's an empty shell."

Along with putting up some walls, Cameron said they need to add lighting, audio, signage and other upgrades.

Over the weekend, Cameron kicked thousands of penalty kicks for 24 hours straight. The pain was worth the payoff. Through his efforts, they raised more than $48,000 for the first phase of renovations.

"We're just so grateful," Cameron said. "The feedback has been incredible."

Cameron plans to open the bar in April. He said this former home for entertainment will become a house of hope for people in the community.

The fundraiser is open for the next two weeks. Cameron hopes to hit their $50,000 goal.If you'd like to make a donation to Refuge Church, click here.