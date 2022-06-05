Officials on scene working to put out hotel fire on the northeast side

Officials said they're trying to break down the ceiling into the 3rd floor, so they could be on the scene for several more hours.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials are on scene working to put a fire out at a northeast side hotel that started early Friday morning.

Fire officials responded to the Quality Suites located in the 11500 block of I-35 for the reported fire around 4:40 a.m. Officials said all 19 people were staying in the hotel were evacuated. Two people evaluated on the scene but there were no injuries reported.

Officials said they're trying to break down the ceiling into the 3rd floor, so they could be out there for several more hours.

There is no word on how the fire started.