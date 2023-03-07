Officials will investigate suspicious fire at vacant home on west-side

Despite the home being vacant at the time, neighbors said they do see people coming and going from the property.

SAN ANTONIO — A suspicious fire at a vacant home on the west side of San Antonio is being investigated.

Firefighters say this fire likely started in the front bedroom of the home on the 1300 block of Hillcrest Drive near NW 36th Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crews were able to contain the fire before it spread to the entire home, but it still was able to cause about $50,000 in damages.

Despite the home being vacant at the time, neighbors said they do see people coming and going from the property. They also told officials they never see any lights on inside the home.

Arson will be investigating.

