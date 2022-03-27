Officials suspicious after unfinished building catches on fire

Officials said the structure is a total loss. This is not the first time a building under construction has caught on fire in this area.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire that destroyed an unfinished building Sunday morning.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the fire a little before 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Potomac and North Pine. Firefighters did not stay inside the structure long due to the structural integrity of the building as there was no sheet rock to protect the walls.

Investigators say the circumstances surrounding the fire are questionable and noted that several structures under construction have also caught on fire. The neighbors say it's been a recurring issue, according to officials.

It was also noted that buildings that are under construction have a greater potential for a fire due unfinished walls which can contribute to a fire spreading rapidly.

300 block of N. Pine. House under development. pic.twitter.com/SKFE8sUSME — cary clack (@caryclack) March 27, 2022