Officials suspect arson may be to blame for fire at automotive shop

SAN ANTONIO — Officials suspect that arson may be to blame for a fire at an automotive shop on the southwest side of town overnight.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. early Wednesday at the 11500 block of Gaylord Drive just off Highway 16.

Firefighters say a neighbor made the call about the fire. When the first units arrived at the location, they found an automobile shop on fire. Aerial units were ordered to help contain the blaze. Officials say there were numerous cars surrounding the exterior of the building.

The fire spread to a nearby field due to the dry conditions.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, and determine that nobody was inside the structure.

There are no witnesses to the fire and arson is on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

